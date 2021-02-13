Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to complete bargain signing of Portuguese starlet

Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Sporting CP starlet Tiago Tomas, according to reports.

The Gunners have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old ahead of a potential summer switch.

Tomas only made his professional debut last July but he has earned plenty of admirers for his performances for Sporting.

The teenager has scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 league outings so far this term, eight of which have come as starts.

Various clubs around Europe have been tracking Tomas, who joined Sporting at the age of 12.

But according to The Sun , Arsenal look set to win the race for the highly-rated prospect’s signature.

The Gunners’ technical director, Edu, is said to have been in direct contact with his counterpart at Sporting.

And Hugo Viana, the club’s director of football, appears to have given the green light to a summer transfer.

Tomas signed a five-year deal with Sporting last summer that included a £52m release clause.

However, the Portuguese giants are strapped for cash amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, Sporting are willing to listen to offers of just £20m, giving Arsenal the chance to land a bargain.

Edu and manager Mikel Arteta were both impressed by Tomas’ display in Sporting’s recent meeting with Benfica, their big Lisbon rivals.

Arsenal are keen to move quickly to avoid missing out on the starlet, much like they did when Cristiano Ronaldo was plying his trade for Sporting.

Arsene Wenger later revealed that Arsenal came close to bringing Ronaldo to north London before he was bought by Manchester United.

Arteta’s side will be looking to climb into the top half of the Premier League table when they face Leeds on Sunday.

Arsenal will then resume their Europa League campaign against Benfica on Thursday.

