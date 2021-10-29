Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to face competition from Barcelona for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal could have to fend off interest from Barcelona if they are to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, according to reports.

Sterling opened up about his future earlier in October, admitting that he would be open to leaving City in order to get more regular game time.

The 26-year-old has started only three out of nine Premier League games this season.

Speaking at the Financial Times' Business of Sport Summit, Sterling said: "If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to it at this moment in time.

"As I said, football is the most important thing to me – challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad."

It's not just Sterling's apparent desire to play abroad which has got the rumour mill turning, however; according to journalist Gerard Romero (via football.london), Xavi - the current favourite to succeed Ronald Koeman as Barca manager - is a keen admirer of the England international.

A move to Camp Nou does feel more likely than a switch to the Emirates - although neither Barcelona nor Arsenal are exactly in their best ever state at this moment in time, not to mention a player of Sterling's calibre is bound to have suitors queuing round the block to secure his signature.

Then again, he has said that he has said that he's rather keen on the Spanish accent - but then again, he'd be hearing a Catalan accent in that particular corner of Iberia (who knows how picky he might be...).

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

STERLING'S TRANSFER OPTIONS 7 clubs he could sign for

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans