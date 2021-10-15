Raheem Sterling transfer options: 7 clubs the Manchester City forward could move to

Raheem Sterling has opened up about his Manchester City future, admitting that he would consider leaving to get more minutes.

Speaking on Thursday, the 26-year-old said: "If there was the opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to it at this moment in time."

But if he does bid farewell to the Etihad, where next for the England international? He's not likely to be short of potential suitors at home or abroad...

Newcastle

Get used to this; the Premier League's new richest club are going to be linked with every name under the sun in the coming months.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund is said to be worth £320 billion, so wage demands probably wouldn't be too much of an obstacle...

But even if Newcastle find themselves with effectively limitless financial resources - as it has been reported that they could - success won't come overnight, and while Sterling would certainly enjoy more action, he might have to wait a little while for more silverware.

MORE ON MONEYBAGS MAGPIES:

• 11 potential signings Newcastle could make in January

• Who will be the next Newcastle United manager?

Barcelona

A link-up with old teammate Sergio Aguero? Maybe (and Eric Garcia, too).

Ok, Barca are at their lowest ebb in a generation - due in no small part to the financial mess which forced them to let go of Lionel Messi in the summer - but there's no doubting that they're still one of the iconic names in world football.

Sterling has said he's fond of the Spanish accent, too.

CRISIS AT THE CAMP NOU Barcelona next manager odds: Who are the favourites to replace Ronald Koeman?

Liverpool

Six years after leaving the Reds for City, Sterling has come to expect a frosty reception whenever he goes back to Anfield (not that football fans are ones to hold grudges or anything).

Sure, his versatility in being able to play across the front line would suit Jurgen Klopp, but this would be one of the most unlikely returns in Premier League history.

It's just not going to happen, is it?

Check out the Liverpool 2021/22 range here

Real Madrid

This rumour has been buzzing around for quite a while now - and it feels well within the realms of possibility.

Sterling has previously expressed great admiration for the 13-time European champions, telling AS in an interview last year: "Real Madrid are a fantastic club. When you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it's massive."

And with Gareth Bale out of contract next summer and Eden Hazard having endured a rather torrid time at the Bernabeu, could there be a big hole to fill in Carlo Ancelotti's side in the near future?

Check out the Real Madrid 2021/22 range here

Arsenal

As much as Arsenal do now seem to be on a modest upward trajectory, this would clearly still be a big step down.

For starters, the Gunners are probably at least a couple of years away from getting back into the Champions League (they don't have any European football at all this season).

Sterling wouldn't necessarily walk into Mikel Arteta's side either, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka providing solid competition. You can go ahead and lose this one down the back of the filing cabinet.

Check out the Arsenal 2021/22 range here

PSG

Another absolutely loaded European giant, money is no object for Les Parisiens.

Unfortunately for Sterling, he'd have to find a way to dislodge Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and *checks notes* Lionel Messi from Mauricio Pochettino's starting 11.

How much of a challenge is he up for?

Check out the PSG 2021/22 range here

Borussia Dortmund

It's a matter of when, not if, the terrifyingly talented Erling Haaland leaves Dortmund - for, presumably, one of the big, big boys of European football - and that could well be as soon as next summer.

Clearly Sterling can't match the Norwegian colossus on a physical level - few, if any, can - but the popular German outfit could do far, far worse for a successor to the man set to make them very rich indeed.

Jude Bellingham could help him feel right at home in North Rhine-Westphalia - and fellow England teammate Jadon Sancho would no doubt give a glowing review of his time with the Black and Yellows, too.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans

SAVE Best Football Manager 2022 deal: Save over 30% on FM22 pre-orders with this FourFourTwo code

RANKED The best left-backs in the world