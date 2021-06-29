Arsenal transfer news: Gunners target Benfica youngster Nuno Tavares in left-back hunt

Benfica youngster Nuno Tavares is wanted by Arsenal to provide competition for Kieran Tierney, according to reports.

The Scotland international is currently the only natural left-back in the Gunners squad, something the Premier League club are keen to address during the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal are interested in Tavares, a 21-year-old Portuguese full-back who has been capped at Under-21 level by his country.

Tavares was not a regular for Benfica last season, making seven league starts all season as the Lisbon club finished third.

But he has caught the eye of Gunners scouts with his ability to get forward and threaten in the final third with dangerous crosses.

Arsenal are short in the left-back department and Tierney’s injury problems last season highlighted the issue.

Tavares made 25 appearances in all competitions for Benfica last term, providing three assists, including a five-minute cameo from the bench in the second leg of their 3-2 Europa League last 32 defeat to Mikel Arteta's side.

The left-back has climbed through the ranks at the Portuguese side, starting in the youth sector at Under-17 level and working his way up to the first team.

He debuted for the senior side in 2019 and has since racked up 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing seven assists.

Arsenal will hope that his development continues in north London, as Tavares’ experience suggests he isn’t yet a finished product ready to challenge Tierney for his starting spot.

It looks like it could be a busy summer for the Emirates club, who have also been linked with a £50m move for Brighton defender Ben White.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

CALENDAR Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

REFS Euro 2020 referees revealed: who are they, how were they selected and will VAR be in use?