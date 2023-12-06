Arsenal have new transfer priority following Luton bombshell

Arsenal will have to rethink their January transfer business, following an admission from Mikel Arteta last night.

The Gunners laboured to a 4-3 win away to Luton Town, with £105 million man Declan Rice heading a stoppage-time winner after a pulsating contest. With Aston Villa and Liverpool on the horizon, the festive period is about to deliver games thick and fast for Arsenal, now.

And though Arteta has been previously linked with strikers and midfielders, he may now be about to make a u-turn on those plans.

Declan Rice struck his second winning goal for Arsenal last night (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Mail have confirmed Arsenal's worst fears over Japanese utility man, Takehiro Tomiyasu, following his injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Tomiyasu limped off in the win at the Emirates Stadium and is now set to miss three to four weeks of action, including the trip to Anfield. Given that the 25-year-old was beginning to come into form, this will be a huge blow to Arteta – but the upcoming Asian Cup will be a further blow.

Arsenal now have just five fit first team defenders, in the shape of Benjamin White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior. Jurrien Timber is out injured and expected back next year, while Reuell Walters is yet to make a senior appearance the side.

Jurrien Timber isn't back for another few months (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the north Londoners could return for Sporting star Ousmane Diomande at some point, having bid £30m over the summer.

Declan Rice is an option in the backline too, should injuries pile up.

