Arsenal in pole position to land huge free transfer: report

By
published

Arsenal could be set to land an in-demand star on a big free transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, May 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Alamy)

After losing out on the Premier League title on the final weekend of last season, Arsenal went into this summer’s transfer market looking for the final pieces of a championship-winning jigsaw.

The club spent more than £100million in the window, with Riccardo Calafiori, David Raya and Mikel Merino being signed on permanent deals, while Raheem Sterling was a deadline day arrival on loan from Chelsea.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.