Arsenal in pole position to land huge free transfer: report

After losing out on the Premier League title on the final weekend of last season, Arsenal went into this summer’s transfer market looking for the final pieces of a championship-winning jigsaw.

The club spent more than £100million in the window, with Riccardo Calafiori, David Raya and Mikel Merino being signed on permanent deals, while Raheem Sterling was a deadline day arrival on loan from Chelsea.

While this quartet leaves Mikel Arteta with a stronger squad than he could call on last season, there was surprise that the club did not look to bring in a new striker, given their lack of goals from the centre-forward position last season.

That could change next summer however, as Italian outlet TuttoJuve report that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Jonathan David, the Lille striker who is now in the final year of his contract.

With contract talks between the Canada international and his club so far reaching an impasse, the 24-year-old is set to be a free agent next summer. Manchester United have previously been linked with the forward, as have Tottenham, Newcastle United and Juventus.

The player himself is said to be seeking a wage of more than €6million per season, a salary that Juventus are said to be struggling to match, but is well within Arsenal’s means.

Jonathan David in action for Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

David would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January, which increases the pressure on Lille to try and reach a new agreement with the player, who netted 19 times in Ligue 1 last season.

Former Gent star David has previously spoken of his admiration for the Premier League, something that will have been noted by his English suitors.

“I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if David, who is valued at €50million by Transfermarkt, is available on a free transfer next summer, he would be a tempting proposition for a number of teams. The 56-time Canada international turns 25 in January and should be about to enter his peak years.

