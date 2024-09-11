Arsenal star Martin Odegaard injury update issued ahead of North London derby

Arsenal fans have been on tenterhooks since seeing their skipper Martin Odegaard go down injured while playing for Norway on Monday night.

The Gunners are set for a key phase of the early part of the 2024/25 season, with Mikel Arteta preparing for Sunday’s north London derby, which is followed up by a Thursday night Champions League trip to Atalanta before his side travel to the Etihad to face champions Manchester City on the Sunday.

Odegaard limped off during the second half of Norway’s 2-1 win over Austria in the Nations League with an apparent ankle injury and was later spotted boarding a plane back to London on crutches.

VIDEO Why Lee Carsley Might Fix England

With Arsenal already without the suspended Declan Rice and injured summer signing Mikel Merino, their midfield is looking light going into Sunday’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and an update from Norway’s team doctor Ola Sand appears to have ruled the 25-year-old out of what will be a key week in Arsenal’s season.

“Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks,” Sand told Norwegian publication VG. “Anything other than that is just a bonus. And then it can take longer.

“Ankle injuries are very painful right away. With Martin, it was extremely painful. He became very worried.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Martin Odegaard was injured during Norway's win over Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They are studying the MR images now, and have sent them on. No violation is suspected.

“What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle. In the event of a fracture, we are talking about being out of action for six weeks plus.”

Sand’s diagnosis comes as Arsenal are assessing the player himself, with an update due from the club before the weekend. While the results of Odegaard’s MRI scan are being examined, Dr Rajpal Brar, an America-based sports scientist, posted an early assessment on X (formerly Twitter), where he said he believes that a fracture can be ruled out.

Looks like left ankle inversion (lateral ankle sprain) for #Arsenal captain Martin Odegaaard. Hard to tell severity of these based on video or pain response but at best case (grade 1), he's day to day and race to fitness for the NLD. Was able to walk off which very likely rules… https://t.co/ek1XRWGt3mSeptember 9, 2024

"Looks like left ankle inversion (lateral ankle sprain) for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaaard," he posted. "Hard to tell severity of these based on video or pain response but at best case (grade 1), he's day to day and race to fitness for the NLD. Was able to walk off which very likely rules out fibular fracture. Awaiting more info & hoping for the best."

Should the prognosis of a three-week recovery time be correct, the Gunners skipper would also likely miss matches against Bolton in the League Cup, plus home clashes against Leicester City and Paris Saint-German. Arsenal then host Southampton on October 5, before the October international break.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal furious with ANOTHER referee, as North London Derby appointment sparks controversy

Arsenal could lose ANOTHER midfielder following Martin Odegaard blow: report

Arsenal could MOVE Bukayo Saka - in response to new crisis