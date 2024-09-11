Arsenal to move for European superstar, in wake of Martin Odegaard injury: report
Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign one of Europe's best attackers but are up against some fellow big hitters
Arsenal are currently facing a midfield crisis ahead of their biggest week so far of the fledgling 2024/25 campaign.
Martin Odegaard looks set to miss around three weeks with an ankle injury that he picked up during Norway’s win over Austria on Monday night, while new signing Mikel Merino remains out after suffering a shoulder injury in his first Gunners training session.
Declan Rice will miss this weekend’s north London derby through suspension, meaning that Mikel Arteta will be forced into a major midfield reshuffle.
The current issues that Arsenal are suffering in the middle of the park is a reminder of how quickly events can conspire against you at the top level and of the importance of squad depth for a team challenging on multiple fronts.
And while Arteta is not currently able to use the transfer market to help him following the closure of the window, it would appear that the team are plotting further midfield additions next summer.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are one of four teams who are looking to sign Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala at the end of the current season.
The report claims that Arteta’s men have ‘shown interest’ in the player, highlighting his ability to operate both centrally and on the flanks. However, they will face extremely stiff competition if they do want to land the 21-year-old former Chelsea youth prospect.
That’s because Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all looking at bringing in the Germany international, who lit up this summer’s European Championship. Madrid want to add another midfielder to replace veteran Luka Modric, City are said to see Muisala as a long-term Kevin De Bruyne replacement, while Barcelona believe he would fit their project.
Musiala has a contract that runs until 2026, meaning that Bayern will likely see next summer as their final change to get a big fee for the player who is valued by Transfermarkt at €130million, should a new deal not be agreed.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, a potential chase for Musiala next summer could be a fascinating one to watch. If the midfielder continues his current trajectory he has the potential to be one of his generation’s best players and a move to another one of Europe’s heavyweight clubs would be a fitting next step.
