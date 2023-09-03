Arsenal's transfer business might not be done yet as star tipped for late move: report

Arsenal could still do more summer transfer business after the window slammed shut on Friday.

There was only one bit of first-team movement in or out at the Emirates Stadium on deadline day, with defender Nuno Tavares joining Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

Tavares is among a number of fringe players to leave the Gunners in recent months – but a big name who was a Premier League regular last term may also be on his way out.

Nuno Tavares also spent last season out on loan, at Marseille (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Turkish journalist Arda Biben, Fenerbahce have made Jorginho one of their top targets as they look for a deep-lying playmaker.

The Italy international only joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January and went on to start nine of the Gunners' last 19 Premier League games of 2022/23 – coming on as a substitute in a further seven – but he has been limited to just 17 minutes off the bench so far this campaign.

Why Arsenal's wait for a Premier League title is FINALLY over

Granit Xhaka may have left Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen, but Jorginho was always going to up against it to get regular minutes with the arrival of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Mikel Arteta has selected the same midfield three for each of his side's league matches at the beginning of 2023/24: Rice as the pivot behind Martin Odegaard and Havertz.

Jorginho has not started a game this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's left little room for Jorginho, who seems set to have to look elsewhere for more playing time.

The 31-year-old is currently valued at €25m (£21.4m) by Transfermarkt; his Arsenal contract runs until next summer.

Turkish clubs are still able to sign players until the country's transfer window closes on 15 September.

More Arsenal stories

Mikel Arteta has given a curious explanation on the importance of tactical flexibility.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have learned their group opponents as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

And the Gunners are trying to sign an international star from Manchester United...