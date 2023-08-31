Arsenal prepare to lodge world-record offer for Manchester United star: report

Arsenal are reportedly readying another world-record offer for Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The Gunners have already fallen short with a bid that would have constituted the highest fee ever paid for a female keeper – but they appear determined to land the Lionesses number one.

Earps cemented her place as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world during this summer’s Women’s World Cup, where England were agonisingly beaten by Spain in the final – during which the 30-year-old saved a penalty.

Mary Earps has been an ever-present for England at each of the last two major tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Alex Ibaceta of DAZN, Arsenal are set to go back in for Earps, with Manchester United said to be demanding significantly more than the current world record of £100k – paid by US outfit San Diego Wave to sign Kailen Sheridan from Gotham FC two years ago.

A number of Earps’ international teammates already play for the Gunners: England captain Leah Williamson, Euro 2022 Player of the Tournament Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy, and Alessia Russo – who joined as a free agent last month after leaving United.

VIDEO: Why Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

Earps joined United four years ago, having spent one season outside English football with Wolfsburg.

She has made 96 appearances for the Red Devils, helping them reach the final of the Women’s FA Cup last term.

Earps kept a record 14 clean sheets in the Women's Super League last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Birmingham City and Reading player made her England debut in 2017 and has gone on to be capped 41 times by the Lionesses, playing a key role in their Euro 2022 triumph.

Earps received the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets (three) at the 2023 World Cup.

