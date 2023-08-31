Champions League 2023/24 group stage draw: Who will the Premier League clubs face?
Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle know their opponents after the Champions League 2023/24 group stage draw was made
The draw for the Champions League 2023/24 group stage has been made in Monaco, with the four Premier League participants learning who they will take on in the first round of Europe's top club competition.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and reigning European champions Manchester City are the representatives from England's top flight this season – with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all missing out.
Man United are back in the Champions League after one campaign away, while Arsenal and Newcastle return after absences of six and 20 years respectively.
It all gets underway on 19 September, with the final taking place at Wembley on 1 June next year; here's who will be playing who in the last ever Champions League group stage – before the competition adopts the 'Swiss model' from 2024/25.
Who will Manchester United play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?
Manchester United have been drawn in Group A alongside German champions Bayern Munich, Danish champions Copenhagen and Turkish champions Galatasaray.
Who will Arsenal play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?
Arsenal have been drawn in Group C alongside Europa League holders Sevilla, PSV and Lens.
How the new Champions League format actually works
Who will Manchester City play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?
Manchester City have been drawn in Group G alongside RB Leipzig, Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade and Swiss champions Young Boys.
Who will Newcastle play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?
Newcastle have been drawn in Group F alongside French champions PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.
Champions League 2023/24 group stage draw in full
Group A
Bayern Munich
Manchester United
Copenhagen
Galatasaray
Group B
Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV
Lens
Group C
Napoli
Real Madrid
Braga
Union Berlin
Group D
Benfica
Inter Milan
Red Bull Salzburg
Real Sociedad
Group E
Feyenoord
Atletico Madrid
Lazio
Celtic
Group F
PSG
Borussia Dortmund
AC Milan
Newcastle
Group G
Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Red Star Belgrade
Young Boys
Group H
Barcelona
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp
