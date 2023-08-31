Champions League 2023/24 group stage draw: Who will the Premier League clubs face?

The draw for the Champions League 2023/24 group stage has been made in Monaco, with the four Premier League participants learning who they will take on in the first round of Europe's top club competition.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and reigning European champions Manchester City are the representatives from England's top flight this season – with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all missing out.

Man United are back in the Champions League after one campaign away, while Arsenal and Newcastle return after absences of six and 20 years respectively.

It all gets underway on 19 September, with the final taking place at Wembley on 1 June next year; here's who will be playing who in the last ever Champions League group stage – before the competition adopts the 'Swiss model' from 2024/25.

Who will Manchester United play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?

Manchester United have been drawn in Group A alongside German champions Bayern Munich, Danish champions Copenhagen and Turkish champions Galatasaray.

Who will Arsenal play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?

Arsenal have been drawn in Group C alongside Europa League holders Sevilla, PSV and Lens.

Who will Manchester City play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?

Manchester City have been drawn in Group G alongside RB Leipzig, Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade and Swiss champions Young Boys.

Who will Newcastle play in the Champions League 2023/24 group stage?

Newcastle have been drawn in Group F alongside French champions PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Champions League 2023/24 group stage draw in full

Group A

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Copenhagen

Galatasaray

Group B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV

Lens

Group C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

Group D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Real Sociedad

Group E

Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

Group F

PSG

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle

Group G

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys

Group H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk

Royal Antwerp

