Arsenal 'leading race' for £60m wonderkid as squad rebuild beckons: report

Arsenal are said to be "leading the race" for a highly-rated young star.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to be eyeing a potential rebuild this summer, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah all touted for potential exits.

And despite being hampered over what they can do in the transfer market this month, there are murmurings of being incomings for Arsenal.

There could be big exits at Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Football365 (via Sports Witness), Arsenal are said to competing with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Barcelona for 20-year-old Xavi Simons.

Having joined Eredivisie side PSV from Paris Saint-Germain back in July 2022, the French champions then opted to trigger their buy-back clause for just a mere €4 million. Simons, currently on loan with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, has so far scored six goals and registered nine assists in Germany this season, across all competitions.

Already capped 11 times at international level too, Simons is unlikely to move this month, with Marco Rose's side battling out for a UEFA Champions League qualification place. Having already been asked about his future beyond this season, the midfielder is keeping tight-lipped on the situation for now.

“My future at PSG? I'm happy at Leipzig; it's been an exciting season," Simons told French media back in October 2023.

Netherlands international Xavi Simons is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are unable to go big in the January window according to recent reports, having spent upwards of £150million in the summer on both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Arteta's side have slumped to fourth in the Premier League table over recent weeks and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool earlier this month.

Any potential move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney has been quickly dismissed, with the England international now back in the fold following the completion of his recent eight-month ban from football.

In an attempt to balance the books ahead of next summer, the Gunners are said to be keen on shifting several first-team players, with Aaron Ramsdale another whose future remains unclear at present.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could leave Gunners to manage his boyhood Barcelona: report

Rio Ferdinand's title warning to Liverpool and Arsenal after Man City comeback: 'Watch momentum kick in'

Former Arsenal striker set for sensational return to English football aged 40