Arsenal lining up Brazilian hitman as surprise new striker - in move that will unsettle rivals ahead of clash: report

Arsenal could be about to pounce on the opportunity to bring in a Brazilian superstar striker to replace Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners No.9 returned to the starting lineup in the 5-0 battering of Crystal Palace, registering an assist but still has just three league goals all season. His unavailability has hampered his side since joining in 2022, while critics have questioned how prolific he is in front of goal.

Mikel Arteta has dismissed calls to bring a new striker to the Emirates Stadium, saying the idea is not “realistic” – but could move for another Brazilian in an opportunity that could generate shockwaves.

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus could be replaced at Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Porto forward Evanilson is being targeted by Arsenal ahead of the Portuguese side facing the north Londons in the next round of the Champions League.

Evanilson is said to have “bags of potential”, which Arsenal see as reason to trigger the €75 million release clause for the star. Sporting director Edu Gaspar has built strong connections among Brazilian stars in recent years, with 24-year-old Evanilson seen as the next possible Selecao superstar at London Colney.

While there is no doubt that Evanilson is on the Gunners' radar, however, the likeliness of them paying the release clause of the star seems dubious – especially this month. Arsenal would have to sell big before June 30 in order to comply with financial regulations, while Arteta has shown himself to be keener on Premier League-proven talent.

Porto forward Evanilson is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal have paid Porto big money recently for talent, however, with Fabio Vieira joining in the summer of 2022 for around £30m.

Evanilson is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

