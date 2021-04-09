Arsenal transfer news: Lucas Torreira set to leave Gunners for cut-price £15million fee

Arsenal are willing to sell Lucas Torreira for £15million this summer as he seeks a return to South America with Boca Juniors.

According to ESPN, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners’ hierarchy are sympathetic to Torreira’s situation and eager to find a solution that suits all parties.

The Uruguayan midfielder has found it difficult being away from his family in recent years, and that issue was exacerbated by the recent death of his mother.

He has since signalled his desire to leave Europe at the end of the season, with Boca being his ideal destination.

"I’m dying to play for Boca and I will always say it. I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, I want to play for Boca," said Torreira, in an interview with ESPN Argentina last week.

"I want to be close to my home, my family. I have a contract at Arsenal and I am on loan at Atletico but I want to go to Boca. I hope the clubs can agree.

"It’s been two years since I was enjoying myself personally. I haven’t had continuity. Arsenal hurt me and, at Atletico, I don’t play like I want."

Torreira arrived at Arsenal from Sampdoria in July 2018, shortly after helping Uruguay to the World Cup quarter-finals.

He was signed for £26million, agreeing a five-year deal with the club, but hasn’t settled in England as well as he’d hoped.

Torreira played regularly in his first season, making 50 appearances in all competitions as Arsenal reached the final of the Europa League, where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

The 25-year-old was a fixture in the team under Unai Emery but increasingly found himself out of the picture after Mikel Arteta’s appointment.

He was sent on loan to Atletico Madrid in October but still hasn’t found his rhythm, starting just three games so far in La Liga.