Arsenal tipped to land wonderkid who could increase their profile in the US: report

Arsenal could be about to land an American wonderkid midfielder and increase their standing across the Atlantic.

The Gunners have been active in the US market in the last couple of years. Goalkeeper Matt Turner joined the club in the summer of 2022 and left the Emirates Stadium for Nottingham Forest without making an appearance in the league for the Gunners.

On top of Turner, Auston Trusty joined the Gunners and was sold to Sheffield United over the summer – and now the same trick could be repeated once more, only this time a little more successfully for the player in question.

Matt Turner spent a year at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal are being linked with teenage midfield sensation Noel Buck, as per The Mirror, with Manchester City also said to be interested.

Buck is just 18 years old but has impressed in Major League Soccer already – and could make the switch to England, with Arsenal potentially the premier option for him to continue his footballing education, given the opportunities on offer.

With Mikel Arteta having proven that he's willing to give youth a chance at the club, Buck may actually have a pathway laid out for him to the first team – unlike the likes of Trusty and Turner, who were essentially backups who were later sold.

USMNT insider Tom Bogert of the Athletic has suggested that Buck could be available for under £7 million.

New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck is on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arsenal are already one of the biggest and best-supported clubs around the world but such business would do no harm to the club's image in the United States – especially if Buck were to become a part of the first team at some stage.

Buck is valued at €1.8m by Transfermarkt.

