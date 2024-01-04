Arsenal decide transfer priority - and it's not a striker: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a notepad during his side's defeat to West Ham in December 2023.

Arsenal have made signing a new left-back their priority in this month's transfer market, according to reports.

The Gunners' Premier League title tilt has faltered of late after back-to-back defeats by West Ham and Fulham.

Mikel Arteta's men now find themselves fourth in the table, five points adrift of Liverpool in top spot.

Arsenal have been tipped to strengthen their squad in the January window as they attempt to win the championship for the first time since 2004.

Given that six sides have outscored the Gunners so far this season, a striker was expected to be at the top of their wish list.

Ivan Toney has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, while Dominic Solanke has emerged as an alternative option.

However, the Daily Mirror writes that Arsenal are more likely to sign a left-back before the end of the month.

With money tight due to Financial Fair Play considerations, the north Londoners are looking at loan options.

Arteta has been concerned by Oleksandr Zinchenko's defensive performances this season, with the Ukraine international often struggling against opposition wingers.

Jakub Kiwior has not looked overly comfortable at left-back, while Kieran Tierney is on loan at Real Sociedad.

Arteta has decided that Arsenal need an alternative in that role more urgently than they require a new striker, so any swoop for Toney or Solanke will have to wait until the summer.

It remains to be seen how many left-backs will be available on loan this month, however.

Arsenal return to action against Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

They will resume their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on January 20.

