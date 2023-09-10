Arsenal turned down chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder after week-long trial

Arsenal turned down the opportunity to sign Fede Valverde prior to the Real Madrid midfielder's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2016.

Valverde stood out in Uruguay's youth sides and attracted interest from a number of top teams across Europe, including Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal.

And before his signing for Real in 2016, the midfielder spent a week with the Gunners on trial from Peñarol in his homeland.

Former manager Arsene Wenger ultimately decided against signing Valverde, who has gone on to make 208 appearances for Real Madrid's first team following a season on loan at Deportivo La Coruña in 2017/18.

The 25-year-old, a popular player in Madrid due to his committed displays and boundless energy in midfield and attack, spoke about former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez ahead of Uruguay's World Cup qualifier against Chile.

"I haven't talked about this much, but I'll be always be grateful to him," he said. "When I trained at Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez was there and he was one of the very few who came and helped me. Also because of the language.

"I was there, a nobody, a young kid, and he was there to help me. I'll always be grateful and as a footballer, he's incredible."

Valverde was on target in a 3-1 win for Uruguay, now coached by Marcelo Bielsa, over Chile in Montevideo on Saturday.

The Real Madrid midfielder added goals to his game last season, scoring 12 in 56 appearances for Los Blancos, having previously netted a maximum of three in a single campaign.

He has six goals in 50 appearances for Uruguay.

