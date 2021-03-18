Arsenal v Olympiacos live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Arsenal v Olympiacos live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 March, 5.55pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to build on Sunday’s victory in the north London derby when they face Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind against Tottenham to a wonderful goal from Erik Lamela, but they battled back to secure a 2-1 win. It was a deserved victory for the Gunners, who were the better team even before Lamela opened the scoring.

Despite that triumph Arsenal remain in 10th place in the Premier League table, with a 10-point margin separating them from the top four. Arteta said after Sunday’s success that he has not given up hope of qualifying for the Champions League via domestic competition, but the Europa League offers another route into Europe’s foremost tournament.

The team that lifts the trophy will automatically qualify for the group stage of next season’s Champions League, and a 3-1 victory over Olympiacos last week leaves Arsenal in a fine position to be one of the last eight teams standing.

Those three away goals could be pivotal if Olympiacos do mount an unlikely comeback on Thursday night. Arsenal have been inconsistent throughout this season and it would not be a huge surprise to witness a flat display after an excellent all-round performance against Tottenham, but it would take an astonishing turnaround for the Gunners to be knocked out by their Greek opponents at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka felt his hamstring in the victory over Spurs and will probably not be risked here. Arteta otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang likely to return to the starting XI after being dropped on Sunday for a “breach of matchday protocol”.

Arsenal are in control of this tie but Arteta is likely to name a strong side regardless, although he could make changes at half-time if the Gunners have extended their aggregate advantage by that stage.

Kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport ESPN in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

