Arsenal versus Spurs tops the scoring charts, Kane draws level with Bale - the north London derby in Opta numbers

Harry Kane's equaliser from the penalty spot in Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Sunday saw the north London derby become the highest scoring fixture in Premier League history.

Kevin Wimmer's own goal in the first half at Emirates Stadium - just the second own goal in matches between Spurs and the Gunners in the Premier League era - and the England international's leveller from the spot were the 138th and 139th goals in league meetings between the teams since 1992-93.

Matches between Liverpool and Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham and Newcastle and Tottenham are level on 138 goals apiece.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile became the first ever Tottenham manager to remain unbeaten in his first five top-flight north London derbies, as we bring you the best Opta numbers from the famous battle for bragging rights.

139 - Arsenal versus Tottenham is now the highest-scoring fixture in Premier League history.



5 - Harry Kane is now Tottenham's joint-top scorer in Premier League north London derbies, level with Gareth Bale.

23 - The team scoring first has failed to win a Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Spurs 23 times, a record in the competition.

5 - Mauricio Pochettino is the first ever Tottenham manager to remain unbeaten in his first five top-flight games against Arsenal.

2 - Kevin Wimmer is the second player to score an own goal in a Premier League north London derby, after Chris Armstrong in March 2000.



5 - Harry Kane has now scored five times in four Premier League appearances against Arsenal. Kane has scored 15 goals in his last 15 Premier League games against London clubs.

14 - Spurs have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 league games with Arsenal – their longest active run against a Premier League team.

5 - Arsene Wenger has gone five league games without a win against Spurs for the first time in his career.

42 - Arsenal have scored in 42 Premier League games against Tottenham – against no side have they scored in more (also Everton).

11 - Tottenham have stayed unbeaten in their opening 11 top-flight games for the first time since 1960-61 – which is when they last won the title.