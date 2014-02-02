Asian Cup Qualifying: Singapore v Jordan

Hossam Hassan's Jordanian side have generally struggled for goals in Group A of qualifying, drawing their past three games with two ending scoreless.

Despite that frustrating run, Jordan sit second in Group A after thrashing Singapore 4-0 in their opening qualifier and if they can manage to defeat Bernd Stange's men again, they will clinch a berth at next year's tournament in Australia.

Jordan claimed fifth spot in the AFC's qualification process for Brazil 2014 before succumbing 5-0 on aggregate over two legs against Uruguay.

Hassan's team have been unable to match that form in Asian Cup qualifying so far with two scoreless draws against group leaders Oman and a 1-1 stalemate versus Syria.

But a win at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will take Jordan to nine points, five clear of Syria with a round to play in March.

For the hosts, anything but victory will see them miss out on a top-two spot, although the best third-placed team from the five groups will also qualify.

Singapore defeated Syria 2-1 in their last home qualifier to move to three points but will probably need to step up to another level to overcome Jordan.

The small island nation has not qualified for the Asian Cup proper since they hosted the tournament in 1984.