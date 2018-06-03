Ask about my future after the World Cup - Werner

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner does not want to encourage reports linking him to Bayern Munich, instead preferring to focus on playing for Germany at the World Cup.

Werner is a rumoured target for the Bundesliga champions, who could lose Robert Lewandowski before the start of the 2018-19 season.

Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi was quoted as saying the Poland international needs a "change" and a "new challenge", amid links with European giants including Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Werner, also linked with United, has hit 34 goals in the past two Bundesliga seasons and the striker told Welt he feels he needs to leave Leipzig in order to take the next step in his career and develop into a "world-class" talent.

But the 22-year-old says any comments he makes on his future now could be twisted, so he wants to concentrate on the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

"It does not matter what I say, because the next day it is either written that I play at Bayern or never want to leave RB Leipzig," Werner said to Sport1.

"I focus on the World Cup. Everything that comes after, or in the coming years, is now no topic for me.

"I'm not one who reads that [speculation], but of course I'm confronted with it by other people, but now things are different than thinking about it.

"Maybe after the World Cup you might ask me again."

Werner, a strong contender to start for Germany in Russia, has hit seven international goals and says clubs should not be put off by talk of Leipzig demanding a hefty transfer fee for his services.

"There's a lot of writing going on these days - also about numbers, I do not want to say that I'm worth it, but you've seen that younger players than I have changed for a lot more money," Werner added.

"Football is moving in such a direction that especially young players are becoming more and more popular and expensive."