'Ask any Icelandic to name their best summer and it would be 2016 - we earned the respect of the world': Eidur Gudjohnsen reveals why Euro 2016 with Iceland is still a huge memory

By
Contributions from
published

Iceland achieved the unthinkable at Euro 2016 - now captain of that side and national legend, Eidur Gudjohnsen, tells FourFourTwo exclusively why that summer mattered so much

Eidur Gudjohnsen applauds Iceland fans after his side's game against Hungary at Euro 2016.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Icelandic legend Eidur Gudjohnsen has told FourFourTwo why the summer of 2016 is still a massive one in the history of the nation.

The tiny nation shocked the continent with a stunning run to the quarter-finals of the  tournament – infamously knocking out Roy Hodgson's England in the last-16 of the competition with a 2-1 win.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

With contributions from