Asmir Begovic leaves Bournemouth for Qarabag

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has joined Azerbaijani club Qarabag on loan until January, the Premier League side have announced.

Bosnia and Herzegovina international Begovic has fallen out of favour at the Vitality Stadium and made just two appearances for the Cherries since being dropped in January.

The 32-year-old had previously been ever-present in the top flight following a £10million move from Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

Aaron Ramsdale has started each of Bournemouth’s four league games this season, with Artur Boruc on the bench and Mark Travers selected for the Carabao Cup tie against Forest Green.

Begovic, whose last Bournemouth outing came in the 3-1 home loss to Burnley in April, has played 62 games for south coast club, including 24 last term.

Based in Baku, his new club have won the Azerbaijan Premier League for the past six years and currently top the table after winning their first three games.

Qarabag have also qualified for the group stage of the Europa League and will meet Sevilla, APOEL and Dudelange.