Aspas hopeful hard work will pay off

The Spaniard, who arrived at Anfield from Celta Vigo in June, has shown promising form ahead of the new campaign, scoring three goals in four warm-up matches.

He now hopes to extend that run into his debut season in England, and is certain that the intense nature of training with Liverpool will leave him in good stead to achieve that aim.

"At the beginning it has been a little bit tougher than the sessions in Spain, but we know there is a little more running involved in this league," he told the club's official website.

"However, we do a lot of work with the ball and I think in that respect the sessions are similar to back in Spain. I'm working hard every day to try and earn my place on the team sheet for the first game.

"From that moment on it's all about doing as well as I can and gaining in confidence to keep my place in the side."

The 25-year-old also explained that fellow new arrival and compatriot Luis Alberto has helped him settle on Merseyside, while full-back Jose Enrique has been providing guidance on and off the pitch.

"Luis has been a real source of support for me," he continued. "Because we're the two new boys, we hang out and go everywhere together.

"Jose Enrique is the person who's helping out the most at the moment. He's Spanish like us, so he's helping us out with everything - finding a house, a car, translating training ground explanations - whatever it may be, he's there to help us."