Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher opens up on emotional Chelsea exit

Conor Gallagher has reflected on his dramatic summer exit from Chelsea.

The Cobham academy graduate spent 18 years with his boyhood club before opting for pastures new with Atletico Madrid. Most now understand that the 24-year-old was merely used as a benefactor to help the Blues balance the books in terms of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Having now linked up with England ahead of the Three Lions ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League qualifiers, Gallagher has cleared the air after recently departing Stamford Bridge.

"Honestly, with Chelsea I have only got good things to say. I leave Chelsea with really special memories. The dream came true. So, I am very lucky," Gallagher said recently. The energetic midfielder also wished to quell claims that he and new manager Enzo Maresca would not have worked together.

"I don't think that's true," he added. "Last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see that by Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me.

"The fans appreciated what I did on the pitch. I'm very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea. Chelsea make their own decisions and they've brought in some top players on long contracts. That wasn't the situation with me but what happened is good for everyone."

Gallagher has started just one of Atleti's three La Liga outings so far, with Diego Simeone's side yet to lose in the Spanish top flight. Aiming for a successful season, the former Chelsea man expressed his delight at work with the popular Argentine.

"He was very welcoming and it was, 'ready to get to work?', basically. That's what he's like, that's his character; he just wants everyone to work as hard as possible, to prepare for each game and to win – and that's perfect for me."

