Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher opens up on emotional Chelsea exit

By
published

Conor Gallagher ended his 18-year stay with Chelsea this summer opting to move to La Liga

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher
Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher (Image credit: Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher has reflected on his dramatic summer exit from Chelsea.

The Cobham academy graduate spent 18 years with his boyhood club before opting for pastures new with Atletico Madrid. Most now understand that the 24-year-old was merely used as a benefactor to help the Blues balance the books in terms of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.