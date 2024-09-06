Chelsea have just made the Conference League much harder for themselves this season
Chelsea have made a decision regarding players' workload this season
Chelsea have snubbed four first-team stars from their UEFA Conference League squad – including arguably their best player.
The Blues qualified for the competition after their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. Enzo Maresca's side are due to play Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah, Heidenheim, Astana and Shamrock Rovers in their group-stage clashes this season.
Chelsea have endured an in-different start to the new campaign, having won one, drawn one and lost one so far under the former Leicester City boss. But with a heavy schedule to come, a decision has been made regarding several high-earners at the club.
WATCH | Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does
As confirmed by the Blues on Thursday, Cole Palmer, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia have all been left out of Chelsea squad for the competition. The club can re-register the four players for the knockout rounds on 6 February when squads can be re-submitted.
The reason given for their omissions is down to workload, with 'load management' a key beneficator in the club's decision making. Chelsea begin their European campaign at home to Gent on October 3, before travelling to Greece to face Panathinaikos on October 24.
Chelsea could play around 80 matches this season in five competitions, having been included to compete in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup. Set to take place from June 15 – July 13, Maresca's men will be hoping to lift silverware after failing to do so under Mauricio Pochettino last season.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chelsea's full squad for the UEFA Conference League
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Lucas Bergstrom
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Renato Veiga
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Cesare Casadei
Forwards: Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Jadon Sancho, Marc Guiu
Additional players (Player List B): Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Kiano Dyer, Tyrique George, Harrison McMahon, Max Merrick
Clubs can register an unlimited number on List B as long as they are born on or after January 1 2003 and are eligible.
More Chelsea stories
Victor Osimhen to Chelsea OFF but he could still move this window with Napoli relationship 'broken'
Chelsea to move for young striker as shock alternative to Ivan Toney: report
Chelsea bid for Victor Osimhen revealed, with major twist in saga: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.