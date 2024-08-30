Chelsea to move for young striker as shock alternative to Ivan Toney: report

With only hours remaining of the summer transfer window Chelsea are still looking to bolster their forward department.

Romelu Lukaku’s overdue departure to Napoli gives the Blues a bit more wriggle room for bringing in a new striker, although a move for English forward Ivan Toney now looks unlikely.

Brentford have agreed a fee with Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli for Toney’s potential switch, while they are also closing on signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, another Chelsea target.

With Enzo Maresca and the club hierarchy still keen to bring in a striker before the deadline, a surprise target has emerged.

VIDEO: How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

Chelsea make shock move for Aston Villa forward

Chelsea are believed to be interested in completing a deal for Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran.

The Independent is reporting that should both Toney and Osimhen move to Saudi Arabia, the Blues will consider a last ditch move for Duran.

The Colombian forward has scored six Premier League goals at Villa Park so far in 36 appearances since joining from Chicago Fire in January 2023.

Duran has been linked with a move away from Villa Park for much of the summer, but then came off the bench to score the winner for Unai Emery’s side at West Ham on the opening day of the season.

Jhon Duran has emerged as a shock target for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the same report, also suggest a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Chelsea isn’t impossible. Meanwhile the Blues are still working to bring in Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

FourFourTwo’s verdict is that while Duran could prove a useful squad option, Chelsea would be better holding off, before moving for a forward who could become their first-choice striker.

Toney or Osimhen would have been that signing, but if the Blues miss out on those two, adding another forward to the pool to play purely as a back-up makes little sense. Duran would likely struggle to get ahead of Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order, while Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku can also play as a central forward.

Toney might move to Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

