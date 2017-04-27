Atletico Madrid not afraid of Real Madrid, Torres claims

Fernando Torres has fired a warning shot to Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League semi-finals, insisting Atletico Madrid are not afraid of anyone.

Atleti have been beaten by Madrid in two of the last three Champions League finals - losing last year's decider on penalties in Milan - while Zinedine Zidane's side have taken four points from the two LaLiga matches between the sides this season.

Diego Simeone's men are 10 points behind Madrid in the Liga table but Torres insists Atletico will be up for the fight, despite heading into the tie as the underdogs.

"It is true that there is a favourite - and at that time Barcelona were the favourites against Chelsea - and Real Madrid are the favourites against anyone," Torres told an Atleti Foundation event, recalling the 2012 semi-final.

"It serves as motivation, because we know who we are and we can compete against anyone. We are not afraid of anyone. It will be very difficult, but we have the confidence that we can reach another final with humility and sacrifice.

"One moment can change everything so you have to be prepared. [Against Barcelona] I was not in the starting line-up bit in the end I scored the key goal."

ATM Flash during the presentation of the III ‘Football&English Immersion' Campus: "English opens many doors and it's education." April 27, 2017

Torres suggested the winner of the semi-final will be the team that wants the victory the most, insisting Atletico will not be feeling the pressure ahead of Tuesday's first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Real are a team that always have huge depth and they have young players with hunger," Torres added. "This illusion of youth compensates for their lack of experience and it's the Madrid players who are playing less that are doing better.

"The only pressure comes from within. We are up against a great team and the goal is to win and reach a Champions League final.

"Over the last few years, we've become used to playing for these huge goals and the team won't feel any more or less pressure for facing Real in a semi-final. It depends on how much we want it."