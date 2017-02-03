Atletico Madrid's new stadium could host 2019 Champions League final

Atletico Madrid's new stadium could host the Champions League final in 2019 after the Spanish capital was revealed as one of two cities to have declared an interest in staging the showpiece fixture.

Atleti will move from the Vicente Calderon to Wanda Metropolitano next season and could be given added incentive to go all the way in Europe's premier club competition in 2018-19 if the city's potential bid is successful.

Madrid faces competition from Baku's Olympic Stadium to welcome the Champions League decider, and the venue in Azerbaijan's capital is also in the running for the Europa League final.

Frankfurt, Glasgow, Seville and Stuttgart are also among the cities to have declared an interest in that event.

The Super Cup is the match to have generated the most interest among prospective hosts, with Belfast, Haifa and Tirana included on a diverse list of hopeful venues.

The declarations of interest are not binding and the final proposals will have to be delivered with the bid dossiers by June 6, 2017.

Each bidding association will only be entitled to a maximum of one bid per final, meaning either Frankfurt or Stuttgart will have to drop out of the Europa League race if Germany pursues a bid.

The UEFA Executive Committee will select the successful host associations in September 2017.

Full list of candidate cities:

Champions League

Baku, Azerbaijan (Olympic Stadium)

Madrid, Spain (Wanda Metropolitano)

Europa League

Baku, Azerbaijan (Olympic Stadium)

Frankfurt, Germany (Commerzbank-Arena)

Glasgow, Scotland (Hampden Park)

Istanbul, Turkey (Vodafone Arena)

Seville, Spain (Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan)

Stuttgart, Germany (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Tbilisi, Georgia (Dinamo Arena)