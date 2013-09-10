Attacking clash predicted by Jordan and Uzbekistan

The Jordanians were held to a 1-1 draw in Friday's home first leg of their World Cup qualifying play-off against Uzbekistan and Hassan's side face a tough away clash in Tashkent to keep their hopes alive of a spot at Brazil in 2014.

The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to an intercontinental play-off in November with South America's fifth-placed nation and Hassan is confident Jordan has what it takes to move through.

"We are happy to be in Tashkent for the most important match for the Jordan national team," Hassan said.

"Both teams want to win but if we play how we played in the second half in Jordan we can beat Uzbekistan.

"We will try to score a goal as soon as possible as our aim is to remain on course for the World Cup."

Despite finishing third in their group behind Japan and Australia in the previous stage of qualifying, Jordan failed to pick up a point on their travels.

Hassan may opt to make changes for the do-or-die clash, with striker Odai Al Saify and midfielders Abdallah Deeb and Amer Deeb all a chance to start after impressing off the bench last week.

The Uzbeks will be forced into one change after defender Egor Krimets picked up an injury in the first leg.

After falling at a similar stage on the away-goals rule to Bahrain in 2006, Uzbekistan coach Mirjalol Kasimov said his side would go all out for victory on Tuesday night.

"Jordan are a good team but our players are ready and we want to make our fans happy," Kasimov said.

"We will not play for a draw, we only want to win.

"We will look to be very active in the match and try to create dangerous moments to score.

"We are also prepared for Jordan to use counterattacks like they did in Amman.

"We have been working hard in training on using corner kicks and free kicks as we were unable to use these situations better in the first game."