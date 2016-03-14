Aubameyang denies Madrid deal but reiterates desire for Liga move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has underlined his desire to move to La Liga despite denying any agreement with Real Madrid is in place.

Borussia Dortmund rejected reports earlier this month that Madrid had reached a deal for the Gabon international to move to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season for €100million.

While Aubameyang says no such deal has been agreed, the 26-year-old once more stressed that he wants to keep a promise he made to his grandfather that he would play in Spain one day.

When asked about the Madrid reports, he told beIN Sports: "There's no agreement, but... I've already promised my grandfather that I would play there one day.

"As I have said many times, I would like to play in Spain and to have a good time until the end of my life."

The former Saint-Etienne forward also rejected suggestions he could be tempted to return to Ligue 1 to join newly crowned champions Paris Saint-Germain.

"PSG are not my objective," he said. "I can't say any more. I don't know why I have to go back to France when I left there three years ago."

Aubameyang has scored 33 goals in all competitions for Dortmund this season.