Aubameyang hat-trick fires Arsenal past West Brom

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal held off a Leeds United comeback to win 4-2 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Aubameyang broke the deadlock for the Gunners after 13 minutes of play when he cut in from the left side before firing his low effort beyond Illan Meslier.

Arsenal were then awarded a penalty in the 41st minute after Bukayo Saka was fouled inside the area. Aubameyang stepped up and sent Meslier the wrong way to double his side's lead.

Dani Ceballos's nutmegged pass after a slick team move then set up Hector Bellerin, who beat Meslier at his near post for the Gunners' third on the stroke of half-time.

Aubameyang completed his hat-trick two minutes after the restart with a close-range header from Emile Smith Rowe's delivery.

Pascal Struijk's header reduced the deficit in the 58th minute before Helder Costa added a second for Leeds 11 minutes later before Aubameyang was denied his fourth goal as he hit the post.

Arsenal's biggest home win of the season moves them above Leeds to 10th spot on 34 points, while Leeds drop down to 11th place, two points behind the Gunners.