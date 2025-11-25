Real Madrid have already made best summer transfer saving club millions amid Vinicius Jr contract dispute

Real Madrid have already brought in a handful of signings to back new head coach Xabi Alonso but the transfer market never stands still for the self-styled biggest football club in the world.

Reports this week indicate that a significant outgoing could also be on the cards. Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for some time and his apparent disgruntlement could indeed lead to his departure from the Bernabeu.

While many a Madridista will be glad to see the back of a player who seemingly has a poor relationship with his manager and a tendency to rock the boat, any forward with the ability to stake a legitimate claim for the Ballon d'Or is going to take some replacing.

Real Madrid have done a deal to bring back a former player and save millions

Como star Nico Paz (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Vinicius Junior does indeed leave Spain for Manchester City or anywhere else, Real Madrid's early dealing well in advance of the summer transfer window could see them secure a cut-price replacement.

Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz isn't a direct tactical successor for the out-of-favour Brazilian superstar but could be exactly the addition Real Madrid need to make in order to back-fill his contributions.

🚨🤍 Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026.Nico already said YES. pic.twitter.com/zRo3sesmiaNovember 25, 2025

"Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Paz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago," reports Fabrizio Romano. "Nico already said YES."

Los Blancos have a buyback clause for the 21-year-old, who was sold to Como by Real Madrid in 2024. They elected not to trigger it in the summer of 2025 and cannot do so in January.

Instead, Romano claims that the Spanish-born Argentina international will return to Real Madrid next summer.

Paz is no cheap and cheerful solution. The attacking midfielder is more easily acquired by Real Madrid but there has been plenty of interest from other clubs in one of Serie A and indeed Europe's most exciting and effective young creative players.

It's understood that Como rebuffed approaches for him during the summer transfer window.

Como creative conduit Nico Paz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paz, who was previously ranked at no.34 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch, has won fans all over the world with his performances for Como under former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

After scoring six Serie A goals and assisting eight in 30 appearances in 2024/25, he's already scored five and laid on another four in the Italian top flight this season.

He is the top goalscorer and assist maker in Serie A, and leads the division for shot-creating actions and goal-creating actions.

Paz is also second in the Serie A rankings for tackles, key passes and successful take-ons, indicating that he is more of an all-rounder than Vinicius Junior but backing up his credibility as a serious transfer target for the 15-time European champions.