Watch Arsenal vs Spurs: Live streams, TV coverage, kick-off time for Premier League North London Derby

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur for the season's first North London Derby, as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur key information • Date: Sunday, 23 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

The tides of the North London Derby have turned in recent seasons. Arsenal are unbeaten in six derbies and have won five of them.

Tottenham Hotspur haven't won at the Emirates Stadium in the last 14 attempts in the Premier League, their last away derby win coming in November 2010 when they overturned a 2-0 half-time deficit.

Arsenal will be the favourites again on Sunday but Spurs could be eyeing up a jump into the top three if they can crack the Gunners code.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur is this weekend's Super Sunday fixture in the Premier League.

Sky Sports holds broadcast rights for 4.30pm kick-offs on Sundays and this derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Subscribers will also be able to stream the match via Sky Go.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock <p>Peacock had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price. Peacock had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

Is there a Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport <p>Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes. Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Out of the country when Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League preview

Spurs are wearing a massive injury list like a familiar old dressing gown but could the international break might have done manager Thomas Frank a favour or two.

A rested Mohammed Kudus could return along with a potentially masked Randal Kolo Muani, and there could even be a sighting of Radu Dragusin.

Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr picked up knocks on international duty, however, so we have to assume Frank's perfect matchday squad will continue to elude him for now.

Spurs are lurking just outside the top four, eight points behind their local rivals, despite a lack of consistency in their recent results.

Tickets

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal conceded twice in their last Premier League match but remain the division's most defensively robust side.

They've conceded five goals in their 11 matches so far, have allowed their opponents the lowest xG (expected goals) total by miles and have faced under two shots on target on average per match.

The Gunners have more wins and fewer defeats than anyone else in the Premier League – they are in very encouraging shape but they too have injuries with which to content.

Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres are just a few of the players who are out or doubts for derby day.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

FourFourTwo expects Arsenal to count the defensive cost of injuries but find a way to keep their title tilt on track against Tottenham.