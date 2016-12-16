Aubameyang nets 100th Borussia Dortmund goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted in Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim to take his tally for the Bundesliga side to 100 in all competitions.

The Gabon international raced onto a throughball from Ousmane Dembele early in the second half before beating goalkeeper Oliver Baumann with a clever chip to salvage a hard-fought draw for BVB.

Aubameyang joined Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2013 and scored his first goal for the Signal Iduna Park side in a 4-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg, a game in which he eventually netted a hat-trick.

The 27-year-old would end his first campaign at Dortmund with 16 strikes in all competitions and has since gone on to improve his record year after year, scoring 25 times in 2014-15 and then finding the net on 39 occasions in 2015-16.

The striker has scored 20 times in 21 appearances in all competitions this term and tops the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with 16 following Friday's strike.