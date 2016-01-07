Aubameyang succeeds Toure to become CAF Player of the Year

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won the CAF Player of the Year award - preventing Yaya Toure from scooping the gong for a record fifth time.

Aubameyang came second in the voting behind Toure last year as the Ivorian won a fourth consecutive award but turned the tables at Thursday's CAF gala in the Nigeria capital of Abuja thanks to a sparkling run of form for Dortmund

The 26-year-old Aubameyang has scored 27 times in as many club appearances this season.

Toure captained Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations Glory in January and continues to be an influential performer for Manchester City, but the 32-year-old remains tied with Cameroon great Samuel Eto'o on four career wins after Aubameyang pipped him by 143 points to 136 in the final vote.

Swansea City and Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew came third with 112 points.

Herve Renard, now in charge of Ligue 1 side Lille, was named coach of the year after masterminding Ivory Coast's triumphant AFCON campaign.