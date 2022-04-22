Ranked! The 10 best defensive midfielders in the world right now

The best defensive-midfielders in the world is an article we might not have been able to publish twenty years ago. According to raging Sky pundit Roy Keane, midfielders weren't separated into specialist roles in the 90s – they were all required both to get forward and put a tackle in when necessary.

FFT doesn't completely agree with that, but it is true that the time have a-changed since Roy's day. Midfielders are now categorised and given special roles. Those on this list are the destroyers; the men tasked with breaking down opposition attacks and setting their teams on the counter.

So without further ado, let's run through the best defensive-midfielders on the planet...

10. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

(Image credit: Getty)

Once the gold standard of defensive midfielders, the leggy Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order since the days he shared a midfield with Xavi and Andreas Iniesta. The 33-year-old remains a leader for Los Blaugranas but has lost a lot of the physicality which once made him such a nuisance to play against.

Still, he ranks among the top five in LaLiga this season for winning back possession and his metronomic passing is as slick as ever.

9. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a defensive-midfielder, we hear you say? While the long-term aim might be for Jude to push further forward and dominate games at both ends, he has been more of a force without the ball at Dortmund this season.

The teenager ranks fourth in Germany's top flight for duels won, third for intense sprints and in the top 20 of all players for distance covered. Essentially, if your team has the ball, they'll be bumping into Bellingham before long.

8. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

(Image credit: PA)

Since the 2014/15 season, no player has had more touches of the ball in Serie A than Inter's deep-lying playmaker. Only two players have made more tackles in that time. The Croatian also ranks in the top three midfielders this season for tackles and recovered possession. He's a brilliant player in all phases of the game, but he's an excellent destroyer first and foremost.

7. Marco Verratti (PSG)

(Image credit: PA)

No player has made more tackles in the Champions League this season than Verratti's 18. The PSG midfielder also topped the charts at Euro 2020 and is the standout midfield enforcer in Ligue 1. In a team dominate by glitzy names and a reliance on individual moments, the Italian remains the ultimate team player.

6. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

(Image credit: PA)

Bayern's scrappy No.6 is the heartbeat of the side – the leader in midfield who ensures a team of stars stays humble and competitive against weaker opponents.

One of the best passers in the Bundesliga, Kimmich's transformation from world-class full-back into the metronome of Julian Nagelsmann's side has been nothing short of marvellous. He's only going to improve, too.

5. Rodri (Manchester City)

(Image credit: Getty)

Only two midfielders in the Premier League have recovered possession more times than City's beefy Spaniard. Rodri is so much more than a defensive presence – his composure in possession often sets the tone for City's build-up play – but is nevertheless a crucial cog when his team lose possession.

Last season's Champions League final was evidence of his importance to the team. Pep Guardiola chose to omit him from the starting lineup and Chelsea overcame the odds to triumph.

4. Declan Rice (West Ham United)

(Image credit: Getty)

There are few sights more insuring than watching West Ham's enforcer galloping forward with a freshly-won ball at his feet. He's won back possession more times than any midfielder in the Premier League this season and nobody has carried the ball further.

Now sporting the captain's armband, Rice's performances have been key to West Ham's run to the Europa League semi-finals, and it's not hard to imagine g him lifting the trophy in May. The 23-year-old is tipped with a huge money move this summer, and has the physicality and composure to dominate midfielders for another decade.

3. Fabinho (Liverpool)

(Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool's No.3 has been outstanding in the surge for four trophies. The 28-year-old is often seen breaking down attacks and dictating play from deep matches for the Reds – but he's also a perfect foil for Thiago to create ahead of him. Liverpool's deep squad means not everyone can play, but Fabinho remains one of the best in the business at screening a back four.

2. Casemiro (Real Madrid)

(Image credit: PA)

Karim Benzema is enjoying a late renaissance as Real Madrid's talisman and Luka Modric can still turn a game with just the flick of his foot – but Casemiro, the sturdy screen from Real's Threepeat, is still as incredible as ever.

The Brazilian boasts strength, elite positioning and the ability to start attacks, making him invaluable for Carlo Ancelotti's title-chasers. He may always be the unsung hero of one of Real's great sides – but for our money, he's still one of the finest defensive midfielders in the game.

1. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

(Image credit: PA)

He's arguably the best player available to both the Champions League and World Cup winners – yet incredibly, N'Golo Kante still flies under the radar.

The diminutive Frenchman is still the best ball-winner in the world, capable of covering every blade of grass across a game – but his work on the ball has really developed in recent years, too. The Chelsea midfielder has become a cult hero for his workrate and sunny demeanour and as last season's Champions League final proved, he's still the best player on the pitch on his day.

