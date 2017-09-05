Australia 2 Thailand 1: Leckie winner piles pressure on Saudi Araba in World Cup race

Mathew Leckie scored a dramatic 86th-minute winner as Australia piled the pressure on Saudi Arabia in the race to qualify for the World Cup by beating Thailand 2-1 in their final fixture.

A tense match in Melbourne saw Australia hit the post three times and have two efforts cleared off the line but they appeared to have done enough when Tomi Juric eventually struck 21 minutes from the end, his third goal in as many qualifiers.

But Pokkhao Anan netted a fine finish with eight minutes remaining as Thailand hit back, only for Leckie to settle a contest that saw the hosts rack up an astonishing 45 shots.

Ange Postecoglou's men are now reliant on Group B winners Japan avoiding defeat in Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday in order to join Vahid Halilhodzic's side in Russia.

If the Saudis claim victory, Australia will have to make do with a third-place finish which would take them into a play-off system, facing off against a fellow AFC team to earn a shot against CONCACAF's fourth-place nation for a spot at the tournament.