Ayestaran: Barcelona target Alcacer unable to compete

Valencia forward Paco Alcacer was in no shape to play against Eibar as his reported move to Barcelona draws nearer, according to coach Pako Ayestaran.

Alcacer, 22, has been heavily linked with a move to LaLiga giants Barcelona, with reports suggesting that was imminent.

The Spain international was left out of the squad as Valencia suffered a 1-0 loss at Eibar to continue their slow start to the season.

"It means he was not now in the best position to compete," Ayestaran told a news conference.

"We will see what will happen in the next few days."

Valencia are bottom of LaLiga after two losses to start their campaign and further departures are expected at the club.

As for additions, Ayestaran said: "I have information about who is going to come but I cannot say anything."

Valencia's season resumes at home to Real Betis on September 11.