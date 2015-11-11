Baines makes goalscoring return in Everton friendly

Everton defender Leighton Baines stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury by scoring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End on Wednesday.

The England left-back was on target as Everton beat their Championship opponents 4-3 at Finch Farm.

Baines, who has not featured for the first team since damaging his ankle on the eve of the Premier League season, also supplied an assist from a trademark free-kick for Arouna Kone to score.

Leon Osman and Steven Naismith were also on target for Everton.