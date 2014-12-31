Bale happy at Real amid Man United rumours

The Wales international arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported world-record fee of £85.3 million in 2013, and has since won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Reports in recent weeks have seen Bale linked with a return to the Premier League, but Bale insists he has no intention of leaving Real.

Asked about a potential switch to Old Trafford, Bale told is quoted as telling Dubai TV: "I am very happy in Madrid - a city, a climate and a club that I love.

"My contract ends in 2019 and I could sign a renewal.

"I am very happy at Madrid and I hope to win many more titles in the future.

"It has been a fantastic year for me. I wanted to come to Real Madrid to win titles and work alongside the best players and that is exactly what I've done in a single year.

"I hope that we keep improving, winning more titles and that I can keep giving my all."

Real lost 4-2 to Milan in a friendly in Dubai on Tuesday.