Bale looking forward to new season at Tottenham

After a sensational 2012-13 campaign, the Wales international has become one of the hottest properties in world football with United and Real Madrid both said to be interested.

Bale, 24, scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for Tottenham last season and chairman Daniel Levy was adamant his prize asset would not leave the club.

United were reported to be ready to launch a bid for the winger but he has given the clearest indication yet that he sees his future at White Hart Lane, where he is enjoying life under manager Andre Villas-Boas.

"We (Bale and Villas-Boas) have a great relationship,” the ex-Southampton man told the London Evening Standard. "Last season we had a great campaign and obviously we came up short but we had a great working relationship on and off the field.

"We chatted quite a lot about tactics and stuff like that. He definitely got the best out of me last season and hopefully can again."