Bale: Wales can beat England

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale says he has no fears about coming up against England at Euro 2016 in France.

Bale and Wales are off to the championships next year after qualifying for a major tournament for the first time since 1958.

The draw for the Euros takes place on Saturday and, if Wales get drawn against England, Bale says he is confident of victory.

"If we came out of the draw with England, we’d be happy," Bale said. "Why not?

"We think we can beat England – and all the pressure would be on them. But we will try to do our best whoever we play.

"There will be no pressure on us. We are going to go there to enjoy the occasion and to try to do our country proud.

"That’s all we can do – and that’s all our supporters can ask for.”

While Wales are far from favourites, Bale hopes they can cause an upset against the bigger nations.

"We haven't thought about how far we can go, to be honest," he said.

"Of course we can dream, like Greece and Denmark once did.

"We’re not just going to go there just to play.

"We will go there with the mentality that we had during qualifying – to try to win every game. We’ll see where that takes us."