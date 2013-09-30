Ball to boss Sunderland for Man United visit

Ball, who took over on a temporary basis following the departure of Paolo Di Canio just over a week ago, oversaw Sunday's 3-1 Premier League defeat against Liverpool.

The Stadium of Light outfit currently prop up the Premier League having taken just one point from the opening six games, although Sunderland did show signs of improvement in producing a spirited performance against Liverpool.

Ball will be looking to build on that showing this weekend against champions United, who themselves head into the game in poor form following consecutive league defeats to Manchester City and West Brom.

Sunderland parted company with Di Canio on the back of their 3-0 loss at West Brom nine days ago, the Italian leaving the club after a mere 13 games at the helm.

The club are in no rush to appoint his successor, though, with chief executive Margaret Byrne revealing that there is "no definitive timescale" in the process to find the next first-team manager.

Gustavo Poyet is one of the candidates reportedly in the frame. The Uruguayan has been out of work since leaving Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion, who he guided to the play-off semi-final last season.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has also been linked with the position, while former Sunderland player Ball has refused to rule himself out of the running.