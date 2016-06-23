Barca not contemplating Neymar exit

Barcelona refuse to consider a potential exit for superstar Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain or elsewhere.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 giants and Premier League outfit Manchester United.

However, Barca financial vice-president Susana Monje said there was not even a consideration for the 24-year-old leaving Camp Nou.

"We have not studied the impact of hypothetically losing Neymar," Monje said.

"We don't contemplate it."

Neymar, who is set to play for Brazil at the Olympics, enjoyed an excellent campaign for Barca.

He scored 31 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions as his side won four trophies – La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.