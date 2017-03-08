Barca punished PSG's fear – Football world reacts Barcelona's comeback

In an unforgettable match on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate to move into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having lost the first leg 4-0 in Paris, Barca completed an enthralling turnaround to win 6-1 at Camp Nou – three of their goals coming from the 88th minute onwards.

The football world was stunned, shocked and enthralled by what they watched.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the drama, including from some of the participants:

Congratulations to ! They punished the fear of .March 8, 2017

WE DID IT¡Gracias por su apoyo! March 8, 2017

You call it "football team", we call it "Barça". You call it "miracle", we call it "normal" March 8, 2017

A night to remember forever. Fans and the team, an unstoppable combination. Visca Barça! March 8, 2017

The best turnaround ever in football bar none March 8, 2017

Euphoria and Agony ! What a game that was ! March 8, 2017

Wow what an unbelievable game! Chapeau Barca, not bad! Chin up PSG! March 8, 2017

Mamma mia March 8, 2017

Unbelievable game & what a come back! Well done March 8, 2017

Wow unbelievable!!!!!!! BarcaMarch 8, 2017

Que equipo !!! vamos March 8, 2017

COME OOOOONNN thank you all all all of you VISCA BARÇA and all our supporters March 8, 2017

Vamosssss! Nunca podré olvidar esta noche! Orgulloso de este equipo y de nuestra afición!I can never forget tonight! Proud of this team! March 8, 2017

Our hero March 8, 2017