Barca punished PSG's fear – Football world reacts Barcelona's comeback

By

Ronald Koeman, Franck Ribery, Thierry Henry and Claudio Marchisio were among the football figures astonished as Barcelona stunned PSG.

In an unforgettable match on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate to move into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having lost the first leg 4-0 in Paris, Barca completed an enthralling turnaround to win 6-1 at Camp Nou – three of their goals coming from the 88th minute onwards.

The football world was stunned, shocked and enthralled by what they watched.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the drama, including from some of the participants: