Barca's Adriano out for around 10 days

Barcelona have lost left-back Adriano Correia for about 10 days after the Brazilian picked up a thigh injury in Tuesday's 5-3 La Liga win against Granada, the Spanish champions said on their website.

Adriano was forced off at half-time at the Nou Camp and joins fellow left-back Eric Abidal on the sidelines, with the France international due to have a liver transplant.

Coach Pep Guardiola will also be without suspended Brazilian right-back Daniel Alves for Saturday's league match at Real Mallorca after he was sent off in the Granada game.