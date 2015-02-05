Barca's Camp Nou could be set for name change

Barca are in the process of renegotiating their contract with the company, which is due to expire in 2016.

And the carrier's CEO, Akbar Al Baker, has indicated that the Qatar Airways brand may be added to the iconic stadium as part of the new agreement.

Speaking at a press conference, Al Baker said: "Everything is a possibility for our company, we're open to surprises and one of these could be connected to the name of the Camp Nou.

"Qatar Airways and Barcelona have the same values. It is possible that our name is added to the Camp Nou."

Barca's agreement with Qatar Airways is said to generate around €30 million annually for the Catalan club.

amp Nou has been Barca's home since 1957 and is due to undergo remodelling work to bring the capacity up from 99,354 to 105,000. That project is scheduled to start in May 2017 and be completed in February 2021.