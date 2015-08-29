Barca's Suarez ends Sevilla loan to make Villarreal switch

Villarreal have signed Denis Suarez from Barcelona on a four-year deal after his two-year loan to Sevilla was brought to a premature end.

Suarez moves to El Madrigal after his time at Sevilla, which was agreed as part of the deal that took Ivan Rakitic to Camp Nou, was annulled.

Barca have an option to buy Suarez back at the end of the season and also after the 2016-17 campaign as well as first refusal on the 21-year-old should they choose not to exercise those rights.

The midfielder never made a senior appearance for Barca after joining from Manchester City in August 2013.

He made 46 appearances for Sevilla, scoring six goals.