Barcelona and Manchester United clash over ticket prices

Manchester United will subsidise the eye-watering £102 cost for a ticket at Barcelona for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, and announced they've made a “difficult decision” to charge the same price for Blaugrana supporters at Old Trafford.

In a statement, the Manchester club explained that they will use the extra revenue from the first leg to lower the price for their fans travelling to Barcelona, bringing the cost of the ticket down to £75.

“We believe that our travelling supporters are again being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club,” a statement on United’s website explained.

“We have again taken the difficult decision to charge Barcelona fans the same amount Barcelona are charging for the away fixture (£102). We will use the additional revenue gained to subsidise our travelling support by paying the £27 price difference.”

The €120 Barça are charging MUFC fans for Camp Nou is the most expensive ticket in MU's history outside of a final. MUFC will now increase cost of Barça's tickets at OT to €120...and use difference to subsidise ticket prices for travellers to Camp Nou down to £75.— Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) March 20, 2019

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time United have had to step in and counter-act extortionate price hikes in the Champions League. They also helped subsidise away fans for their trip to Valencia in the group stage this season and for the last-16 first leg in Sevilla last year.

Manchester United have been allocated 4,610 standard tickets for the match in Barcelona, all of which have sold out.